Xbox dedicates a special video to fans for the 20th anniversary, and it’s pure nostalgia

Halo, Minecraft, Forza Horizon or Xbox Series X are some of the protagonists of this spot.

As you well know, this 2021 has been an important year for Xbox. On the occasion of his 20th anniversaryMicrosoft is carrying out several celebratory initiatives, such as surprise gifts that some fans are receiving or the creation of a curious interactive museum that allows us to review the history of the brand through our own browser.

The last we have known about it is a new video that the official accounts have shared on social networks. It goes directly to thank xbox fans who have accompanied them for so long through a nostalgic spot, showing us how a woman has grown up, playing some well-known sagas with members of her family and friends, which has ended up marking her development.

Sagas like Minecraft, Halo or Forza Horizon appearThus, we see franchises like Halo or Forza Horizon in the woman’s relationship with her father, starting with the first Xbox and reaching Xbox Series X. Her son enters the scene in the video to make it clear that Xbox is already much more than a console: We see Minecraft on a computer, and even Sea of ​​Thieves running on a laptop, referring to the new ways of playing that will find their place in the future.

This is just one part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration. Let us remember that the expansion of backward compatibility was one of the first surprises we met, as well as the special documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, which can now be enjoyed for free with Spanish subtitles.

