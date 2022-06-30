Xbox defends Bethesda from crunch accusations: “before we saw it as something honorable”

A report from a few weeks ago spoke of serious problems during the development of Fallout 76.

Fortunately, there is more and more talk about crunch in the video game industry, that term used to refer to labor exploitation and unhealthy development periods for workers. Just a few weeks ago we learned of a report accusing Bethesda of brutally crunching Fallout 76, and the answer has ended up coming from Xbox.

Has been Matt Bootyhead of Xbox Game Studios, who has come out in defense of the study before the accusations with statements in a meeting with the employees. According to Kotaku, the manager spoke last Thursday about working conditions at Bethesda and ZeniMax (the parent company).

Booty assured that Bethesda does not subject to labor exploitation to its developers and adds that it is unfair to attribute the culture of crunch to a single studio. “A lot of articles like this look back, sometimes quite a bit back,” he explains. “I’m not saying that to justify it, but the crunch culture was part of the industry.”

I am convinced that we do not have such a situationMatt Booty“Early in my career I literally slept under my desk, and we saw it as something honorable“He continues. “Having spoken to Bethesda management I know we don’t have a situation where people are crunching or we have a harassing environment. I am convinced of it.”

Matt Booty insisted during the meeting on the internal processes that Xbox has to detect this type of matter. “There are several avenues for them to report to us anonymously through human resources. We have to trust those systems independent checks and balances,” he says.

Although it was widespread at the time, much emphasis is now being placed by the press and by the workers themselves on report cases of crunch that occur in development teams. Unfortunately, it is possible that we will know more examples in the near future, since the pandemic has had a negative effect in this regard, aggravating this type of situation.

