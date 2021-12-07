Xbox Demo Festival: 38 Free Downloadable Trials for The Game Awards 2021

Winter Game Fest brings with it the ability to try out various games on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 7 December 2021, 12:49 6 comments

Microsoft has decided to join the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, which arrives this week with an awards gala for which we already know the list of nominees and, most importantly, a handful of announcements ranging from well-known games to new announcements, with the odd surprise in store.

Coinciding with the event, the [email protected] Winter Game Fest Demo, a festival of demos for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S that we will be able to enjoy from this Tuesday for two weeks, looking for an experience close to if we were discovering the games at a fair going from stand to stand.

A total of 38 free demos, with tests of different games such as Loot River, Death Trash, Tunic or Nobody Saves the World. A few will be games that are still in development, so we could experience some performance issues. We leave the complete list of demos at the end of the news.

These free trials are detailed through the official blog. A few will remain in the demos tab of the Microsoft consoles, but others will disappear once the established period has elapsed since, according to what they say, they are proposed to be addressed only for a limited time.

We can enjoy them from today December 7 to 21 of the same month, although we will have to be attentive to The Game Awards 2021 this December 10, since Xbox has also confirmed that it will announce four new games for PC Game Pass that will join the extensive catalog already available in the subscription service.

New free demos on Xbox:

Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)

Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)

Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)

Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production)

Blacktail (The Parasight)

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)

Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)

Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)

Chenso Club (Aurora Punks / Pixadome)

Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)

Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)

Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Ineractive/Província Studio)

Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)

Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)

Loot River (straka.studio)

Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)

Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)

Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)

Raccoo Venture (QUByte Ineractive/Diego Ras)

Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)

Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)

Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)

The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)

The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

The Cube (Nejcraft)

The Last Oricru (Koch Media / Prime Matter / GoldKnights)

The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)

Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)

What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)

More about: Demos, Xbox, Microsoft, The game Awards 2021 and ID @ Xbox.