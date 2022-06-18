Xbox design and programmable features, at a minimum price on Amazon

The usual thing when we play on PC is that we use a keyboard and mouse. Something that, more than a preference, becomes indispensable in certain genres (above all, strategy and first person shooters). But also, why not, we can use all kinds of controllers in our gaming sessions.because if PC gaming is characterized by something, it is by its enormous possibilities.

PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S, gamepad, wired video game controller, gaming controller, works with Xbox One

One of the best options goes through the official Xbox controls, since they have complete compatibility with Windows and they are really easy to connect, install and configure on all kinds of platforms.

And now we can do with this PowerA model that incorporates a good handful of extra functions, with a considerable discount on Amazon: from its original almost 100 euros, now we can take it home for only 65.86 euros. Or, what is the same, its historical minimum price.





We are talking about the PowerA Fusion Pro 2, an excellent controller that greatly reminds us of the official Xbox controller in design… but that includes a series of extra buttons and levers, which we can configure to our liking, with which to quickly access a multitude of actions in our favorite video games. In a similar way to what we usually do with our gaming keyboard and its macros, but in command format.

It is a wired controller, so to use it we will only have to connect its USB to any free port on our computer. This model is the black one, although it is available in many other variants. And it has several levers on its back, as well as the possibility of establishing different routes for the triggers.