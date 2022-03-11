Xbox details its March update for Xbox Series, Xbox One and controls: these are its news

The company continues to polish the possibilities of its consoles while enhancing its most characteristic functions.

Although more than a year has passed since the new generation of consoles began to be marketed, these platforms continue to improve day after day. It is because of that Xbox is back in the news with the update for the month of March, which introduces some new features in Xbox Series, Xbox One and their controls for improve user experience.

Update introduces improvements to Quick Resume, button mapping and moreThe Redmond company shares the details of this patch on its website, so don’t hesitate to take a look to see all the features by heart. In short, Xbox has focused on improving features like the Quick Resumethe audio setup and the button mapping.

Starting with one of the most characteristic features of the Xbox Series, the company now leaves us set up to two games in Quick Resume. In this way, the application will not close these programs unless we do it manually or if a title requires a mandatory update, which will keep the paused games until we decide to resume them.

On the other hand, the Xbox Wireless Controller also receives some novelties focused especially on its button Share. Following this line, the company recalls that the latest update of the Xbox Accessories app allows you to remap the controller to change the function of the mentioned button, which gives us the possibility of assigning it to different tasks like opening the friends list or muting the TV.

Special mention deserves the improved audio settingsbecause now we can adapt the music and sounds of our games so that they are reproduced in the best possible way in HDMI devices. This will be made easier by a guide for both Xbox Series and Xbox One found within the options menu.

Among other things, Xbox has also taken advantage of the different updates of its platforms to reintroduce known functionalities, as we have already seen with the return of Twitch. On the other hand, the company is clear that it wants to advance both technologically and sociallyand that is why Phil Spencer has called on the community to put aside the console war.

