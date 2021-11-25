Xbox does not plan to improve more games with FPS Boost in the immediate future, but will look for new avenues

The company is finding “some limitations” in its technology, and they intend to study other alternatives.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Xbox won the affection of the nostalgic community, announcing by surprise that the backward compatibility of the Xbox Series was being extended with 70 new games of the first xbox and the Xbox 360. Some of these works would benefit from well-known technology FPS Boost, which improves performance and visual quality of adventures. However, it seems that the Redmond ones will pause the use of this technique, as it has been confirmed that they have no plans to continue using FPS Boost for the foreseeable future.

The vast majority of the game works very well, but then we found a bug that breaks the game 80% of the wayJason Ronald, Director of Project ManagementThis was commented by Xbox’s director of project management, Jason Ronald, in an interview with the Iron Lords podcast. During the talk, the company member answered questions related to the implementation of this technology in more games: “I would say that right now, with the existing technique that we have with FPS Boost, we have tested much more than [los juegos a 130 FPS Boosted] and in some cases the vast majority of the game works very well, but then we find a game-breaking bug 80% of the way“.

Despite this bump, Xbox will continue with their initiative and they will study different ways to improve your deliveries: “We will continue to look for new opportunities and new ways to improve titles, but we have nothing in the immediate future… Right now, I think we are discovering some of the limitations of our current technique, “concludes Ronald.

So far, we already knew that Xbox Series will not present new backward compatible games from previous consoles, so we will not see more similar projects until Xbox finds an alternative to keep improving their titles. However, there is no doubt that the FPS Boost has scored a passable road for the company, since its benefits have been most notable in titles such as Prey or Fallout 4, and it has managed to increase the performance of more than 100 games, if we count the latest batch of backward compatible devices announced by Xbox.

