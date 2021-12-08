Xbox does not waste a minute in the console war with PlayStation: its goal is for the industry to grow

For Phil Spencer it is better that “the cake is bigger” than “eat the piece” of the rest of platforms.

With the launch of Halo Infinite just around the corner, in Xbox continue with the corresponding promotional machinery, in addition to serving different media before the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, an event for which Microsoft has saved a few surprises that we can discover at dawn from Thursday to Friday.

In an interview with EDGE magazine and collected by VGC, Phil Spencer has been asked about the console war, and how the rivalry affects the company’s strategy for the future in the video game industry. And the boss of Xbox is clear: your goal is not to enter a battle with PlayStation or Nintendo.

I spend zero energy on making other platforms smallerPhil Spencer“I spend zero energy on how to make other platforms smaller so that Xbox gets bigger. I’m more interested in making the current video game pie bigger instead of trying to eat someone else’s piece of cake, “he explains, with a metaphor that makes the brand’s intentions with respect to its competition very clear.

Phil Spencer, jefe de Xbox

“Because we focus on things like cross play or saved games between platforms. I think about the reasons why you and I can’t play a game together and I think that having a different console than the one I bought shouldn’t be one of them, “he says.

Spencer has also added that such strategies “they don’t help the industry grow”, and talks about artificial barriers that should be removed. It is not the first time in recent days that the head of Xbox is affectionate with the rest of the players in the sector. In fact, he recently declared that they could have retained Bungie today, leaving good words overall for one of the most important developers in Microsoft’s history.

More on: Xbox, Microsoft, Phil Spencer, Console Wars and PlayStation.