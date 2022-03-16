Xbox Game Pass adds 8 free games for subscribers, while another 3 titles leave the service

The platform gives us more adventures to continue enjoying video games during the month of March.

Xbox continues to expand the Xbox Game Pass game catalog, and this time it wants to close March with 8 new additions to your catalog. After a start to the month full of adventures such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero and the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator through cloud technology, news is now approaching the platform.

The list that Xbox brings us has some well-known landings such as Weird West, the Devolver Digital title that had already announced its arrival on Xbox Game Pass on day 1. On the other hand, we also enjoy other adventures such as Shredders, F1 2021 or Tainted Grail: Conquer. Beyond this, the company also announces surprises like Crusader Kings III, which will be available for Xbox Series through Game Pass.

In short, a new batch that would leave us with new excuses to take advantage of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you want to know all the games that the company is preparing for the second half of March, you can check the list that we leave you below:

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass in March Shredders (Nube, PCy Xbox Series) [email protected] – 17 de marzo



The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Nube, Consolas y PC) [email protected] – 17 de marzo



Tainted Grail: Conquest (Consolas) [email protected] – 22 de marzo



Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 22



Norco (PC) [email protected] – 24 de marzo



F1 2021 (Consoles) EA Play – March 24



Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series) [email protected] – 29 de marzo



Weird West (Cloud, Consoles and PC) [email protected] – March 31

Bajas de Xbox Game Pass Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 31



Narita Boy (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 31



Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 31



Destiny 2: Beyond Lights, Shadowkeep y Forsaken (PC) – 11 de abril

More about: Xbox Game Pass.