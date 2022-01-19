Xbox Game Pass does not stop growing in users: it has reached a new milestone in the number of subscribers

Although Microsoft played the mystery with this information, it has given quite positive official figures.

Xbox is clear that today it wants to dominate the news. And it is not for less, because a few minutes ago we learned about the purchase of Activision Blizzard through a historical sum in the sector. Now, the green company continues to provide new data and this time it looks towards its flagship service, as it has announced that its Xbox Game Pass has reached the 25 million users.

We look forward to adding more value and more great games to Game Pass.XboxThis is what they comment on from the company’s website in a statement focused on the aforementioned acquisition of Activision Blizzard: “We have also announced today that Game Pass has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we hope to continue adding more value and more great games to Game Pass”. As you can imagine, this added value is especially related to franchises such as Diablo, Warcraft The Overwatch, which will be transferred to Microsoft’s wallet as soon as the transaction is completed.

Xbox has been playing with this for a long time mystery. We had no doubt that Game Pass continued to make many video game lovers fall in love, although the company stated that the growth in subscribers was below expectations. After this, the CEO of Take-Two launched a data on the air with which Phil Spencer went out to remember the official data of that moment: 18 million users in January 2021. A year later, this number has broken the barrier of 25 million.

And it is that, although the appearance of Xbox Game Pass has raised doubts and comments of all kinds, Phil Spencer has never stopped trusting his service. He has already expressed on multiple occasions that he is “very very sustainable” and that will become the future of the video game. Some statements that are reaffirmed from time to time with the entry of new games to the catalog, which has recently left us with a filtered list full of news.