Xbox Game Pass for PC Changes Name and Confirms New Games During The Game Awards 2021

A recently published list is completed, announcing the arrival of 4 new games to the service.

Xbox Game Pass for PC has seen its number of subscribers grow exponentially, and that is why Microsoft has seen a need for a name change in their approach to computers. Thus, this proposal is renamed PC Game Pass to highlight his view of the platform, a news item that accompanies the 4 new games promised for its catalog.

Although we already knew that the service would have the presence of heavy weights like Starfield or A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Game Awards 2021 gala has left us more news related to their games: Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek to Yomi, and an unannounced game of Hugecalf Studios, an indie company from Manchester, will expand the selection of the so-called PC Game Pass.

Therefore, new doors are opened to us to enjoy all kinds of video games, since it is confirmed that this branch of Xbox Game Pass will keep growing by including experiences for all types of players. After all, the success of this proposal has led PlayStation to propose a similar service, as recent rumors suggest.

But this has not been the only novelty that Geoff Keighley’s gala has left us, since his event has also shown a Suicide Squad gameplay, a new Forspoken trailer and the hyper-realistic graphics of Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2. From 3DJuegos we have compiled all the ads of The Game Awards 2021, so you can see the video at the end of these lines to keep up to date with all the surprises of this edition.

