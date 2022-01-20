Xbox Game Pass goes up to the master level: the purchase of Activision Blizzard means the arrival of Call of Duty, WoW, Overwatch and more to the catalog

my mother If in 2020 Microsoft broke the Internet with the announcement that they bought Zenimax Media and Bethesda Softworks for 7.5 billion dollars, today’s is ten times bigger (including price). Those of Redmond have announced their intention to acquire Activision Blizzard for more than 60,000 million euros.

The company led by Satya Nadella is paying $68.7 billion in cash for the video game giant responsible for titles like ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Diablo’, ‘World of Warcraft’, ‘Overwatch’ and more. All this supposes a mega level-up for what Xbox Game Pass will offer in the near future, a service that already has 25 million users.

It is not difficult to assume that as soon as the operation is approved and official, Microsoft will add all the iconic Activision Blizzard games to its increasingly robust Xbox Game Pass library. This would mean the arrival of a handful of the most popular franchises in the world to the “Netflix of video games” that Microsoft has armed.

We are talking about the possibility that the 16 installments of Call of Duty reach the Game Pass, a franchise that probably has many gamers with their mouths watering, for having been selling like hot cakes for more than 17 years.

And given how good Microsoft is at backwards compatibility, it wouldn’t be a surprise to be able to enjoy those titles on the new Xbox Series consoles, or in the cloud from almost any device via xCloud. To Call of Duty we can add Crash Bandicoot, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk’s, Spyro, Skylanders, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, y hasta Candy Crush Saga.



Just as Bethesda’s big names (The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Quake, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey and more) have ended sooner rather than later as an elemental part of the Game Pass game library, subscribers can look forward to a lot. of new triple A games in their catalog courtesy of this new acquisition.

This operation is expected to close in fiscal year 2023 (which ends in June 2023), so we will have to wait until then to know for sure how big the catalog will grow, but it would not be surprising that even before the purchase is final, we start seeing Activision games in the Game Pass.

Not only that, it also opens the possibility (almost guaranteed) that the new games from those studios will arrive at Game Pass on day 1, and another one that may make Sony tremble that they become exclusive as was already the case with Starfield of Bethesda.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the subscription that allows you to play more than 400 video games on PC, Xbox and Android, It has a price of 12.99 euros per month. For those of us who were used to shelling out 60 or 70 euros for some games that we generally don’t play more than once, it’s a very worthwhile service that allows us to try many titles that we would never play otherwise and discover gems in the process.

Oh, and with this news we could say that Candy Crush pre-installed on Windows no longer counts as bloatware…