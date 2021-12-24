Xbox Game Pass has added dozens of games in 2021, but how much money has it saved us?

Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite are some of the big news of the year.

In a few months, Xbox Game Pass will commemorate its fifth anniversary, and it will do so after living in 2021 a year of big headlines where dozens of releases have been welcomed, including great Bethesda classics after the purchase of the publisher by Microsoft was closed at the beginning of the course. Now, how much have players been able to save with their video game subscription?

The Loadout has wanted to calculate the total amount in one of its last retrospective publications of the year, finding out that the users of the service have enjoyed $ 6,300 New Arrivals (5,600 euros at the current exchange rate). This figure comes from adding the recommended retail price of all releases for PC and Xbox added to Xbox Game Pass in the official Microsoft store. Obviously, users do not have to buy such video games at full prices, but it is certainly quite exemplary of the benefit of the subscription service for the most gamers.

The most powerful month of Xbox Game Pass? Always according to the data collected by The Loadout it was March, when Bethesda video games landed. The company run by Todd Howard was the number one publisher of the service. In fact, only its news accounts for 10% of the value of registrations in 2021.

Xbox Game Pass accumulates more than 18 million subscribers, a figure possibly far from the current one, who have been able to enjoy the premiere of recognized quality video games such as Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. By 2022 the trickle of news does not stop and we will have, for example, Starfield.

