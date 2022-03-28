Xbox Game Pass has been a source of “hundreds of millions” of revenue for indie studios

Microsoft announces that the [email protected] program has generated more than $2.5 billion since its inception.

Every so often, Microsoft defends the profitability of Xbox Game Pass, one of its great bets, or perhaps already a certainty, for its future in the video game industry. But its success isn’t just a joy to Phil Spencer and his team, but also to developers and publishers with indie games hosted on the service.

In this sense, Chris Charla, general director of content selection and programs at [email protected], has assured that Xbox Game Pass has paid “hundreds of millions of dollars in Game Pass license fees” to the companies responsible for independent video games. “Today, we have amazing games on Xbox (and other platforms!) that would never have existed without the support of Game Pass members and it’s been great. Ensuring that millions of Game Pass members can experience some of the best indie games ever created has been transformative for Xbox gamers and developers.”

More than 3,000 indie games have passed through Xbox in these 9 yearsCharla has exposed this given during a Microsoft publication by the 9th anniversary of ID @ Xboxan initiative of the Redmond giant that has generated more than 2,500 million dollars for indie studios in concept of royalties. “The results have exceeded our wildest dreams,” she says. In addition, the program has almost doubled the total income of its partners in the last three years. “These are staggering numbers and speak to the power of independent developers.”

[email protected] was launched nearly a decade ago to help developers maximize their success in the Xbox ecosystem, while enabling Microsoft users to encounter a greater variety of titles on the platform. The initiative has had an effect and over 3,000 indie games have come to Xboxalthough Charla states that they still have a long way to go in this field.

In the coming weeks more indie proposals will arrive at the service. For example, this latest statement highlights WrestleQuest and Escape Academy. We remind you that you can join the service by paying one euro in a special promotion.

