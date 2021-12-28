Xbox Game Pass has over 30 games confirmed for 2022 arriving on launch day

Microsoft’s subscription service for PC and Xbox will feature titles such as Starfield or STALKER 2.
The case of Xbox Game Pass is one of the most striking in the video game industry in the last decade. The subscription service of Microsoft for PC (where it has changed its name), Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S continues to add new titles to its catalog. In addition to those that arrive on their departure day, every month it incorporates games of all kinds, such as the most recent of December.
However, 2021 is coming to an end, and it is time to look towards next year. And to focus well on what is coming our way, Game Rant has listed the different titles that are to come. In total they are 31 games confirmed for 2022 that will arrive at Game Pass from the same day of its launch, something really remarkable if we consider that there will still be many more to know.
Among them, we find proper names as prominent as Starfield, the space RPG that Bethesda you have in your hands, or STALKER 2, the highly anticipated second part of the original episode of this post-apocalyptic universe. But there are also games belonging to external studios, some with a confirmed specific release date and others with the promise that they will arrive in 2022.
Games confirmed for Game Pass in 2022
- The Anacrusis – January 13
- Pupperazzi – January 20
- Windjammers 2 – 20 de enero
- Shredders – February
- Edge of Eternity – February 10
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17
- Weird West – 31 de marzo
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 28 de abril
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Spring
- Midnight Fight Express – Verano
- Redfall – Summer
- Scorn – October
- Starfield – November 11
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022
- Atomic Heart – 2022
- Bushiden – 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022
- Crusader Kings 3 – 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022
- Loot River – 2022
- Nobody Saves The World – 2022
- Party Animals – 2022
- Pigeon Simulator – 2022
- Replaced – 2022
- Signalis – 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
- Sniper Elite 5 – 2022
- Somerville – 2022
- Trek to Yomi – 2022
We recently learned how much money we have saved with Xbox Game Pass if we pay attention to the titles that have been incorporated into the service throughout 2021. Really striking data and for which it is worth asking if it is a profitable strategy for Microsoft. Phil Spencer himself answered that question a few months ago, ensuring that Game Pass it is very sustainable, so we should not worry too much about the future of the company.
Más sobre: Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S y 2022.