Xbox Game Pass has over 30 games confirmed for 2022 arriving on launch day

Microsoft’s subscription service for PC and Xbox will feature titles such as Starfield or STALKER 2.

The case of Xbox Game Pass is one of the most striking in the video game industry in the last decade. The subscription service of Microsoft for PC (where it has changed its name), Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S continues to add new titles to its catalog. In addition to those that arrive on their departure day, every month it incorporates games of all kinds, such as the most recent of December.

However, 2021 is coming to an end, and it is time to look towards next year. And to focus well on what is coming our way, Game Rant has listed the different titles that are to come. In total they are 31 games confirmed for 2022 that will arrive at Game Pass from the same day of its launch, something really remarkable if we consider that there will still be many more to know.

Among them, we find proper names as prominent as Starfield, the space RPG that Bethesda you have in your hands, or STALKER 2, the highly anticipated second part of the original episode of this post-apocalyptic universe. But there are also games belonging to external studios, some with a confirmed specific release date and others with the promise that they will arrive in 2022.

Games confirmed for Game Pass in 2022

The Anacrusis – January 13

Pupperazzi – January 20

Windjammers 2 – 20 de enero

Shredders – February

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17

Weird West – 31 de marzo

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 28 de abril

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Spring

Midnight Fight Express – Verano

Redfall – Summer

Scorn – October

Starfield – November 11

A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022

Atomic Heart – 2022

Bushiden – 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022

Crusader Kings 3 – 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022

Loot River – 2022

Nobody Saves The World – 2022

Party Animals – 2022

Pigeon Simulator – 2022

Replaced – 2022

Signalis – 2022

Slime Rancher 2 – 2022

Sniper Elite 5 – 2022

Somerville – 2022

Trek to Yomi – 2022

We recently learned how much money we have saved with Xbox Game Pass if we pay attention to the titles that have been incorporated into the service throughout 2021. Really striking data and for which it is worth asking if it is a profitable strategy for Microsoft. Phil Spencer himself answered that question a few months ago, ensuring that Game Pass it is very sustainable, so we should not worry too much about the future of the company.

