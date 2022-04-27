Xbox Game Pass is free for PC gamers, though only if you’ve played one of these three games

Microsoft wants to thank you for supporting its latest releases by giving away three months of PC Game Pass.

The rate of subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass is going quite well, but that does not prevent those responsible from betting from time to time on aggressive user recruitment campaigns. The latest example is now with a special promotion for PC gamers where, if you’ve played any of the three most recent Microsoft releases, you’ll be able to unlock up to three months free de PC Game Pass.

“Thank you for playing and supporting the success of our latest PC games from Xbox Game Studios! If you’ve played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on PC from launch to February 28, 2022, We offer you a 3-month trial of PC Game Pass (only for new members) as a thank you”, announces the American company, selling the benefits of the service.

It is not worth having executed these video games on a console or through the cloud; that is, it is an offer 100% focused on those players who have trusted the three Microsoft releases on PC before February 28. I have played Halo Infinite multiplayer, does that count towards eligibility? “Yes, both the Halo Infinite campaign and the multiplayer mode are included for consideration in the offer,” they clarify on the other hand in the small print of the promo.

A good gift for those who have not yet joined the Microsoft subscription service, which will allow you to enjoy more than 100 games for three months. The rest, we remember, can join Xbox Game Ultimate by paying a single euro for three months.

