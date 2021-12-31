Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s bet, but how much have Xbox Live Gold users saved?

The service will continue to offer new features in 2022 after offering almost 50 games this year.

Although Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s main bet to offer its users incentives to continue enjoying video games on their consoles, Xbox Live Gold It still continues to give its subscribers the possibility of enjoying different releases, titles that this 2021 have saved users 1,066.51 euros according to an analysis made by the Extra Life colleagues.

More than 1,000 euros have been saved this year users with Xbox Live GoldThe month with the highest value was April with 129.46 euros, when service users were able to download Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (valued at € 39.99), Truck Racing Championship (valued at € 59.99), Dark Void (valued at € 14.99) and Hard Corps: Uprising ( valued at 14.49 euros). On the other hand, the month with the lowest added value was March, when games worth 64.46 euros were distributed.

In total they have been offered 49 video games with Xbox Live Gold this year. Good or bad? More good than bad, with an average rating of 73% on Metacritic.

However, as they recall in VX, this year Microsoft’s interest in transferring players to Xbox Game Pass has once again become clear in terms of quality and cost of purchase. There, another study claimed a few weeks ago that the subscription service had offered news worth $ 6,300 (5,600 euros at the current exchange rate.

For its part, a service more equivalent to Xbox Live Gold such as PS Plus, offered launches with a total purchase cost of $ 1,400. Xbox Live Gold will continue to offer games in 2022: these are its announced news.

