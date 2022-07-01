Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online and the new PS Plus could mark a 2022 with profit records

Subscription services will account for a third of the revenue obtained during the year, according to one estimate.

We no longer have any doubt that the player benefits with services such as Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online or the recent reformulation of PS Plus. The Xbox initiative continues to grow by leaps and bounds, Nintendo’s idea continues to implement interesting additions for the user and the new PlayStation proposal has been released worldwide with an extensive catalog.

One of the main drivers of this growth is the increased use of subscription services.DFC IntelligenceOf course, there are not a few players who have chosen to enter these services to access really large catalogs, and it is evident that this massive movement will be reflected in the income obtained by each company in this 2022. However, we did not expect such a positive result, because, as GamesIndustry initially reported, the popularity of subscriptions would mark a record year.

According to the estimates of the analysis center DFC Intelligence2022 revenue for console and PC software is expected to be $72 billionwhich represents an increase in 5% compared to last year’s data. And, it seems, part of this is due to the proposals already mentioned: “One of the main drivers of this growth is not new releases, but the increased use of subscription services from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and others”.

“The console video game industry is expected to see one third of income for software/services going to Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo for their game subscription services,” continues DFC Intelligence. “Even as prices rise and the possibility of a recession looms, the core gaming industry should keep growing“, estimates the firm.

Of course, video game companies have given us good reasons to consider subscribing to their services. In this sense, the users of the new PS Plus already know which are the 3 free games that will enter the Essential model, while the members of Xbox Game Pass, waiting to know the titles that will expand the catalog in the month of July , you already know what the most recent additions to the platform are.

