Xbox Game Pass prepares its arrival in more countries in a plan to win millions of subscribers

Microsoft’s subscription service is coming this year to Southeast Asia, which has plenty of gamers on PC.

It is true that this week the new PlayStation PS Plus has been announced, but if there is a subscription service that is leading the race at the moment, that is surely the one from Microsoft. In addition to a multitude of games in its catalog, Xbox Game Pass is accumulating more and more users, and the idea is that the number will grow even more.

To do this, the Redmond company has plans to expand the service to all parts of the planet. As reported by Game World Observer, Game Pass plans arrive in Southeast Asia this yearspecifically at the end of 2022. In this way, the subscription would land in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

There are 160 million PC gamers in these countriesWhat do all these territories have in common? Apart from being a very specific area of ​​Asia, they have millions of players on PC, so bringing the service to the computers of these countries can make them gain an even greater number of users. Analyst data. Daniel Ahmad | indicate that there are more than 160 million PC gamers in these markets, and subscription would lower the barrier to entry for premium PC games.

Taking advantage of the growth of these markets is not the only objective of Microsoft with Game Pass. Without going any further, this week we have learned that it will launch a family plan to make it cheaper to get the service itself, and Xbox’s commitment remains strong, even if for Phil Spencer there is no winning model in the industry.

