Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just one euro: an offer to enjoy your latest games

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 3, 2022, 09:22 19 comments

Perhaps after seeing the imminent landing of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in Xbox Game Pass, along with other news announced for March, you have a great desire to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. If so, we have excellent news: you can do it for just one euro together with a new offer from Microsoft.

What’s more, the promotion is to join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Redmond tech giant’s combo of services, which allows users to access a library of more than 100 games in console, PC, phones and tabletsas well as all the multiplayer network benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the first month paying one euro

Out of supply, subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs 12.99 euros, so if you’re thinking of giving the service a try, it’s time. In addition, the Microsoft service includes for several months EA Play at no additional cost.

In the Xbox Game Pass catalog are great recent releases such as Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Rainbow Six Extraction and almost the entire catalog of internal Xbox and Bethesda teams. All this with the promise of adding weighty news every month, both from the big budget and from the independent scene, with examples such as Kentucky Route Zero.

Game Pass is one of Microsoft’s big bets, partly to blame for the company’s recently confirmed revenue record in the gaming division. Outside of Redmond, in addition, the door is opened at Valve for its inclusion on Steam.

