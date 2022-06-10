Xbox Game Pass will have exclusive demos: it’s official and there are more news for subscribers

Moorcroft Project will arrive in 2023 and, due to the first details, it seems to seek to give visibility to indie studios.

In a few hours the Summer Game Fest will begin where big announcements and trailers are coming, but Microsoft did not want to wait for the event, nor for its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, to announce several new features that they have in Xbox Game Pass to its protagonist . Thus, and as was advanced yesterday, the subscription service will welcome next year to an exclusive demo program.

Developers who participate in the program will receive compensationThe initiative is named moorcroft-project, and seeks to provide users with the ability to access a select selection of trial versions of upcoming releases. Its premiere is marked on the calendar for the beginning of 2023, and will allow indie developers from all over the world have the opportunity to raise the hype for their video games among the users of the service. As Tom Henderson advanced, those who participate in the program will receive compensation and they will be able to measure the performance of their developments.

There is no further information on Moorcroft. It can be seen as a response to the trials of PS Plus Premium, but from the first details they seem to be a very different attraction compared to the PlayStation subscription service, more focused on give support and visibility to independent studies. However, as always, we will have to wait for the next few months to know its ins and outs.

More news in the cloud

Likewise, Microsoft has confirmed that at the end of this year, if there are no last-minute problems, it will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players to play video games in the cloud that they already have in their library beyond Game Pass, as long as when it has released support with Xbox Cloud Gaming. No further information has been provided on how this new feature will work, but it comes shortly after the landing of Fortnite in the cloud is known.

On the other hand, Microsoft today confirmed the landing of its television app, starting with a collaboration with one of the main manufacturers.

