Xbox has “a lot of games” in development that haven’t been announced yet

Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox marketing, has referenced the company’s release schedule.

With Series X and Series S selling at a good pace and its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, expanding its catalog periodically, in Xbox they can be content with the path they have taken. However, the biggest drawback that can be put on them is that most of the projects they have underway have not materialized yet.

The company has in Xbox Game Studios a plethora of game developments that have been announced and are expected in the coming years. Regarding this, the user Klobrille has compiled an image on social networks with the main first party games that they have on the horizon, and to which Aaron Greenberg I have answered.

In your personal account Twitterthe head of Xbox marketing has appreciated Klobrille’s work in bringing all the projects together in one image, but has also had time to ensure that there are many games that have not yet been announced. “Impressive list, especially knowing that there is so much more in development that isn’t listed here!” says Greenberg.

Dozens of games have been announced for the coming yearsUnsurprisingly, he hasn’t divulged anything else about it, but it’s certainly surprising that he uses the word “a lot,” since Xbox has dozens of own video games announced between now and 2023, even with releases as big as The Elder Scrolls VI or undated Indiana Jones, of which we know almost nothing beyond the fact that they exist.

They also have games closer to launch, of course. Obsidian’s Pentiment should land on PC and Xbox consoles this year, while during the first half of 2023 we expect other titles such as Starfield (Bethesda’s space RPG) or Redfall (Arkane’s cooperative shooter), which together delayed their release. release date.

3D Games Discord

More about: Xbox, Aaron Greenberg and Microsoft.