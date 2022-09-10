Xbox has started canceling STALKER 2 reservations due to doubts with its release date

Some users have received a message from the Xbox Store indicating a full refund of their payments.

Several months have passed since the outbreak of the ukrainian war, and that means that there are still thousands of people who must cope with the day to day of a life that has been transformed forever. With this sad context, the team of GSC Game World continues to develop a STALKER 2 that, as was evident, has been forced to pause its development and push its release date due to the war.

The cancellations are due to STALKER 2 being postponed to an ‘unconfirmed date in the future’The studio has scheduled the premiere of its shooter for the first half of 2023, but it is clear that there is still a lot of uncertainty around a release date that can continue to move due to the situation surrounding the developer. That’s why Xbox has started cancel reservations from STALKER 2 already reimburse users who have ordered the game through its official store.

According to a capture shared by the Polish media XGP, which shows the message received by players who reserved the delivery, Xbox would have made this decision because the release of STALKER 2 has been postponed to a “unconfirmed date in the future“. At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that several GSC Game World developers can’t work on the game because they’re carrying out support work in the war.

The context around GSC Game World is really discouraging, but its members want to continue exciting their fans with images and details of your project. That is why, during the last few weeks, we have been able to see new enemies and screenshots that show the possibilities of Unreal Engine 5.

