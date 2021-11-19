Xbox “horrified” by the latest Activision scandal: they would be “reevaluating” their relationship

Bloomberg assures that Phil Spencer would be “restless and very worried” by the last news.

19 November 2021

The last hours have rekindled the controversy around Activision Blizzard and the numerous complaints of workplace and sexual harassment that accumulate in the courts, with new data that have put the company’s head of state in the eye of the hurricane, Bobby Kotick, which according to the Wall Street Journal had been aware of abuse cases for years. Newspaper article that received a response from Bobby Kotick himself just moments later. “Whoever doubts me is that he does not understand how important this is to me,” said the head of Activision, before the new accusations that fell on him.

Xbox are concerned about horrible events at ActivisionBloombergDespite the forcefulness of his words, PlayStation showed its concern about the situation of Activision, putting if possible more pressure on the figure of Bobby Kotick, understanding that they are not responding in an adequate way. And now it would have been the head of Xbox who, through an email to his employees, has shown his concern about the latest data related to the Activision crisis.

Bobby Kotick in the eye of the hurricane following the latest news about the bullying at Activision Blizzard.

As reported by well-known Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, Xbox is “uneasy and deeply concerned about the horrible events and actions“That have come to light with complaints from employees and the US authorities themselves. Always heeding this new information, Xbox would be” evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making proactive adjustments. “

“With Xbox and PlayStation sending their employees strong messages about the Activision Blizzard situation, pressure grows on the board of directors [de la empresa] to remove the embattled Bobby Kotick “, señala Scheier on social media. Bloomberg has reached out to an Activision representative, who has told them that they respect “all feedback from our valued partners” and “are committed to working to ensure that our culture and workplace are safe, diverse and inclusive“.

