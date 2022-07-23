Xbox is already working on Gears of War 6, with new ambitions for multiplayer

A job offer from The Coalition requires a senior designer for the online side of the game.

The Gears of War saga will continue on Xbox at the hands of The Coalitionthe development studio that is in charge of the action franchise and that released Gears 5 in 2019. It is not a secret that we would have a new installment (in fact, some of those responsible have talked about it), but things are gaining strength with a recent novelty.

And it is that, if we go to the Microsoft employment portal, we will find a job offer for gears of war with which The Coalition details that they are looking for more staff for an installment of the franchise and, more specifically, “forge the future of the saga”. In fact, they require a senior designer for multiplayer.

Require a skilled and experienced designerAmong the responsibilities that are indicated to fulfill the requirements of the vacancy is the fact of help create cooperative and competitive triple-A gaming experiences. Everything indicates that the studio wants to promote the online aspect of the game, since the designer (who has to be “skillful” and have previous experience) will work on “social experiencesachievements, records, MVP moments of celebration, rhythm of the menus and the interface, tutorials and much more”.

This offer joins some more that have been published in recent months and that make it clear that The Coalition is working on a future Gears of War 6, although another new IP with Unreal Engine has also been mentioned. 5 on occasion. Also, there is a gears of war movie underway, of which we should know something new soon.

Más sobre: Gears of War 6, Gears, The Coalition y Xbox Game Studios.