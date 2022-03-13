Xbox is committed to sustainability while helping us save on electricity bills

Carbon negative, water positive and zero waste among Microsoft’s goals for 2030.

This week Xbox shared with us the details of its March update for Xbox Series Xbox One and its controls, introducing improvements in the Quick Resume, button mapping or audio configuration. On this occasion, the company has published its news on the function of energy savingalong with their sustainability goals.

The energy saving mode already allows us to download updatesMicrosoft has designated power saving mode as a default option in the initial setup of its consoles. This provides 20 times more energy savings than sleep mode while the console is not in use or receiving updates. Among the novelties, the energy saving mode also will allow us to download the updates system and games.

From Xbox they have also shared their efforts in terms of sustainability with some ambitious goals for 2030designing Xbox products and accessories, as well as their packaging, to be fully recyclable. The company’s commitment aims to carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by the end of the decade: “Progress is not always linear, it fluctuates based on a variety of factors. It will not be a direct path to 2030, but we are committed to reducing our environmental impact in all business areas to achieve our ambitious commitments” .

Xbox Series S already incorporates post-consumer recycled resinsAmong the hardware improvements is that of the Xbox Series S, which since 2021 has become the the company’s first console to incorporate post-consumer recycled resin. Efficiency goals are not limited to consoles, cloud gaming will also benefit from investment in renewable energy from AzureMicrosoft’s commitment includes having a 100% renewable energy for cloud gaming by 2025. At the end of 2021, Bandai Namco also joined the commitment to environmentalism, announcing its alliance with Playing for the Planet along with the promise to reduce emissions and waste.

More about: Xbox and Sustainability.