Xbox joins Gamescom 2022 with a day full of direct: these are the confirmed games

The brand will have a stand where attendees will be able to play some of the titles that will come to Xbox platforms.

Gamescom 2022 Start warming up engines. The Opening Live Night, presented by Geoff Keighley, has already revealed details such as the duration and the games that will be addressed in this first presentation. This will serve as a prelude to an event that has already confirmed the participation of hundreds of companies, to which is added Xbox with various games to speak of.

Xbox will stream gameplay and developer talks on August 25Xbox has announced its presence at the fair with a day full of direct. In this way, the brand is preparing to broadcast talks with developers and gameplays, which will happen between the 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on August 25. “Expect developer interviews and gameplay from Xbox Game Studios, including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment and World’s Edge along with Xbox Game Studios Publishing and their partners at Asobo Studio, as well as some of our most anticipated games from third-party partners.”

With this, Xbox also shares the list of games that will star in the live shows on August 25:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)



Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)



Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Lies of P (Neowiz)



High On Life (Squanch Games)



Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)



Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)



A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)



Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive / Xbox Game Studios)



Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)



Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

Beyond this, Xbox also confirms that those attending the event, which will be held from August 24 to 28 in the city of Cologne, Germany, they will be able to try some of the games that will come to Xbox platforms, as well as existing titles that will receive updates. Continuing in this vein, these are the installments that will be available to play at your stand:

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)



Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)



Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)



Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)



A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)



Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft)



Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)



Inculinati (Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment)



Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist Games / Rogue Games)



Lies of P (Neowiz)



Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break)



Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)



You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano)

In this way, we can expect a lot of news from Xbox during Gamescom 2022, which includes from unpublished announcements to important updates to some of its titles. However, it should be remembered that this is not the case with companies like PlayStation or Nintendo, which have ruled out participating in this year’s edition.

