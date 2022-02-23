Xbox Live announces substantial improvements when streaming via Twitch from its platform

The official Xbox website has just announced its alliance with Twitch, Amazon’s streaming video platform, to “make it easier” than ever before to broadcast live games from the Xbox Live service. Users had been complaining for some time about the limitations of the Twitch application that the platform offered until now

“We’ve heard your feedback and are happy to bring back this much-demanded functionality for our users, redesigned and improved. […] You can now access Twitch directly from the Xbox menu and manage your settings in a few easy steps.”

Remember that Xbox Live is the online platform for Microsoft consoleswhich offers functions such as access to the browser and video calls from the TV or the download (free or paid) of games from the Xbox Games Store, according to the subscription that we have activated.





An improved broadcast that allows us to create our own gaming channel

Thus, as they explain to us from the Microsoft gaming platform, it will now be possible (from Xbox Series X/S consoles or from Xbox One) Navigate to the “Capture & Share” tab in the menu and select the “Live Broadcast” option.

Next, we will have to link the console with our pre-existing Twitch account accessing a URL or scanning a QR code from a mobile device. Once your account is linked, we will select the button “Go live now” to launch the live broadcast of the games that we are playing in any of the video games downloaded to our Xbox.

Before that, optionally, we can activate and configure a whole series of elements of the streaming broadcast:

Connect (or not) headphones and webcam .

Select title of your broadcast.

From the options panel, we can activate the inclusion of a group chat it is included manually set the resolution and bitrate.

According to the Xbox Live statement, this system will allow us even switch from one video game to another in the middle of the broadcast.

In addition, you will not only be able to reach Twitch users who watch your broadcasts from any device: Xbox players who already follow you will be able to opt in to receive notifications when you go live on Twitch. You’ll need to specifically enable this feature to do this though: within the ‘Preferences’ section, you’ll need to go to Xbox Notifications and adjust live streaming settings.

Finally, everything indicates that this It will not be the last news that reaches Xbox Live users thanks to feedback Contributed by the user community: “Be sure to check back for future updates, we’ll have some awesome new features coming soon based on your feedback.”