Xbox Live Gold rises in price and announces free games for February 2021

Upgrade: After hearing feedback from the community, Microsoft canceled this price increase.

Microsoft has announced major changes to its online subscription service Xbox Live Gold. Basically, a price increase that occurs for the first time in many years.

Thus, the price of the 1-month Gold membership increases € 2, while the 3-month subscription increases € 4 (or the equivalent price depending on the territory). Keep reading and we will tell you all the details, that there are more changes.

The news, which has been published on Xbox Wire, reveals a fairly complete and well-explained list of changes that subscribers should take into account. They are as follows (apart from the one mentioned above):

If you are already an Xbox Live Gold member (6 or 12 months), there is no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at the current price.

If you want to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the remaining Gold time will also be converted directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you now have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold and upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months become 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.

Members have already been notified in some regions. If you are in a region where prices are adjusting, you will receive an email and a notification from the message center within the next month informing them of the new price for your membership.

In the future, new prices will be 1 month for 8.99 euros, 3 months for 23.99 euros and 6 months for 47.99 euros (prices vary according to the market). You can always visit your account to manage your membership and the prices will not be adjusted until at least 45 days after receiving the messages.

On the other hand, although they have not officially confirmed that the price increase implies improvements in the service, it is striking that this coming February subscribers will receive 5 Games With Gold games and not four. Also, the fifth is a high quality title.

Indeed, the games have already been revealed. And although with the image above you can already get a good idea of ​​what is coming this month, we leave you with its corresponding list: