Xbox Live Gold will soon stop offering free Xbox 360 games

Starting in October, Xbox Games with Gold will offer titles only for Xbox One and Series X|S

The Xbox Live Gold service will no longer include free games for Xbox 360 starting this October as long as you have an active subscription of this service or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. They will offer the games for Xbox One and Series X | S, according to information collected by Brad SamsCEO of Stardock, who has received an email from Microsoft reporting the change they will suffer from this October.

The email reads thus: “As of October 1, 2022the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members through Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles”. However, Microsoft clarifies the following: “This will not affect any Xbox 360 games you downloaded before October 2022”.

The email clarifies the cause that has motivated them to make this decision: “We have reached the limit of our ability to contribute Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; nevertheless, Games with Gold will continue to include Xbox One titles and exclusive savings every month.” VGC has been in touch for more information on this.

July’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles are Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Torchlight. These last two are from Xbox 360. Also, Xbox today announced the games that will enter Xbox Game Pass during this fortnight of July highlighting titles from the Yakuza saga.