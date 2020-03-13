General News

Xbox Live is down as people huddle at home away from coronavirus

March 13, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Xbox Reside is down as further folks preserve home to keep away from crowds and attainable publicity to the coronavirus. Microsoft is working on a restore.Be taught Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment