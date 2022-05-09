Xbox Live lives a rough weekend with problems in the purchase and use of games and services

Some players were affected by the service outage, also preventing access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It was a busy weekend for Xbox support. The interruptions in the service began to be reported by some users this Friday, communicating problems buying games in the store, start them, or access the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Although users were able to access their purchases relatively quickly, the problems continued.

Microsoft announced yesterday that the errors when running some games and accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming had been definitively resolved, however, new problems appearedwith difficulties accessing applications such as Netflix and Disney+, while some users they were still unable to enjoy their games and services.

Xbox support has continued to share updates while looking to find the bugs, although it has not been until a couple of hours ago when the problems experienced have finally been settled on the weekend. As usual in these cases, the support of Xbox has recommended restarting the console to all those users who continue to experience an error to access their games.

“All users should once again be able to launch games and start Cloud Gaming sessions. Thanks for your patience and happy gaming!“, Xbox shared from its official support on Twitter. Microsoft’s cloud gaming service has not stopped growing, powered by the tandem it currently forms with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, having already exceeded 10 million users.

