Xbox moves away from NFT games: “some feel more exploitative than entertained”

Phil Spencer believes that there is still much to discover in this area, but rules out giving room to NFT quarterback.

More and more companies of different entertainment formats are betting on NFTs (or non-expendable goods) and video games are by no means the exception. During the last weeks, giants in the sector such as EA and SEGA have spoken in favor of its inclusion, although with nuances, while on Steam games with NFT have been banned. On this debate has been pronounced Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, showing his doubts about how this content is being addressed.

There is a lot of speculation and experimentation [sobre los NFTPhil Spencer“Hay mucha especulación y experimentación [sobre los NFT]”said the boss of Microsoft’s video game division in a talk with Axios.” Some of the creations that I see today feel more exploitative than entertainment, “he adds. However, Phil Spencer rules out generalizing about these types of products when consider that there is scope so that not all games with NFT are just to get money. “I think we are in that group of people who we are discovering it“.

However, the Xbox boss wanted to make it clear that there is no place on their platforms for those NFTs. “I think anything we see in our store that we think is exploitative would be something we would take action on. We don’t want that kind of content“said the Microsoft executive.

This interview with the well-known American information website comes in the middle of the events to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, which ended this week with the beta launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer, the publication of a teaser-trailer of the Halo TV series, as well as the landing of new backward compatible video games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. As for the NFTs, a few days ago it was Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards 2021, who completely ruled out the presence of these products at his event.

