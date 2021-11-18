Xbox November update focuses on accessibility: color filters and console stability

These changes are already reaching all Xbox users, and the company detailed all the news.

November 17, 2021

The upgrade November for Xbox should already be waiting to be downloaded to your console, and Microsoft detailed what we can expect from it. This time, the company focused on improving various aspects of accessibility, so that more players can enjoy their favorite titles.

The update also improves the stability of each Xbox Series XLike the stellar of this update, new and improved arrive color filters on Series X and S. Whether you are color blind or simply have difficulty observing certain colors on the screen, this new feature could help you in your gaming sessions.

Another major change, comes in the form of a new accessibility tab inside the Xbox digital store. In this way, players with disabilities can more easily select the most suitable titles for them, thus removing the risk of making a random purchase.

Enhanced features of volume and audio they also arrive in this update. With them, the configuration will be easier to handle, and you can also make new changes, such as mute the microphone when your headphones are connected to the console.

Last but not least, the update also improves the stability of the Xbox Series X in titles where players reported several errors that even forcibly turned off the console, such as NBA 2K22, FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042.

