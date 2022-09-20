Xbox, open to buying more studios in order to be at the forefront

Phil Spencer has stated that they want to be competitive and lead innovation in video games.

Although January kicked off 2022 with the news that Microsoft was buying Activision Blizzard for a figure close to 70,000 million dollarsthe operation has not yet received the necessary permits and has not gone through the corresponding procedures, so we are waiting to find out if it will finally be approved.

But the investigations do not seem to concern Phil Spencerthe head of Xbox who, in an interview with CNBC and collected by VGC, has reiterated that on Xbox are still open to new studio purchasesalthough that does not mean that they are going to move soon or that they have something else on their hands that we still do not know.

“We strive to be a major player in the industry. We want to offer a lot of content to our gamers and we will stay active, either by investing in our internal teams, who are currently creating games that people know and love, or building new collaborations“Spencer said in his statements.

Phil Spencer

Sony is bigger than us and they continue to investPhil Spencer“If that turns into mergers and acquisitions, we are also active in that. The work is never done for us. It is a competitive market and I want to make sure Xbox is at the forefront regarding innovation and competition,” he continued, later mentioning other competing companies that are also active in the market. “Tencent is the largest video game company on the planet today and they continue to invest heavily in content and creators. Sony is a bigger company than us today and they continue to invest“, he sentenced.

Phil Spencer himself has met with Hideo Kojima in recent days on the occasion of the next project in which they work together with Kojima Productions, confirming that they want to continue betting on Japanese titles. In addition, the head of Xbox spoke in the same interview about Sony’s decision to increase the base price of PlayStation 5, making it clear that for them it is not the best time to do something like this due to the economic difficulties of users.

