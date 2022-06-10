Xbox prepares 5 exclusives for the next fiscal year, but is willing to improve that figure

The company comments that it can match and even exceed the number of launches from fiscal year 2022.

what a day of news is giving us Xbox. Although there are only a few days left for its long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, the company is already revving up with information that will encourage any user of their platforms. After all, today it has confirmed the existence of its app on Smart TV and, as if that were not enough, it has already announced a system of exclusive demos for Xbox Game Pass.

In the previous fiscal year, we released 5 games. We are on track to meet or exceed that amountXboxBut the novelties of Xbox do not focus only on the technical, since from Redmond they prepare a good assortment of games to enjoy this wonderful hobby. For now, the company has explained its plans around the exclusives that will arrive in the coming months, which leaves us with an interesting promise: “In the previous fiscal year, we launched 5 games on consoles, PC and the cloud. We are on our way meet or exceed that amount in the following fiscal year,” reads a press release sent to Windows Central.

With these words, several options come to mind. On the one hand, Xbox has already confirmed that Starfield and Redfall would arrive in the first half of 2023, so we can include them in the list of exclusive games that the company is preparing. Additionally, it is important to note that Microsoft’s fiscal year starts July 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023so it stands out from the usual line followed by other companies.

It should be remembered that from Xbox they are preparing a lot of surprises for users, some of which will be revealed at the conference scheduled for next Sunday. In addition to this, they still have to detail their plans around Activision Blizzard games, although from Redmond they have already confirmed some first details that will encourage a good handful of players.

