Xbox raised its own “console war” to strengthen the video game industry

Peter Moore, who was a supervisor at Microsoft, speaks of this strategy as a way “to challenge each other.”

Xbox Game Pass has become one of the most beloved services by gamers, Xbox Series is the best-selling console in Microsoft history and, ultimately, Xbox has given us good reasons to keep a close eye on your every move. However, this might never have happened if Peter Moorea former supervisor at Microsoft during the Xbox 360 days, wouldn’t have pulled off a surprising strategy.

We were fomenting the console war, not to create division, but to challenge each otherPeter Moore“We promoted the console warnot to create division, but to challenge each other“, explains Moore on the podcast Front Office Sports (via IGN), where he went to talk about his time as general manager of Liverpool FC. “And when I say each other I mean Microsoft y Sony. If Microsoft hadn’t stayed the course after the Xbox, after the Red Ring of Death, gaming would be a poorer place for it, you wouldn’t have the competition that you have today.”

Later in the podcast, Moore adds, “If we hadn’t solved the Red Ring of Death the way we did, I know very well that there would be no Xbox today“. The former executive, who has worked at Sega America, EA and is now vice president and general manager of Unity, has made a mark on Xbox gamers by announcing the release date of Halo 2 with a tattoo.

Be that as it may, it is clear that Xbox has managed to position itself as one of the most important companies in the video game industry. And while their revenues have slumped over the past quarter, the Redmonders aren’t hesitant to expand player options with a larger Xbox Game Pass catalog and unexpected additions from Annapurna Interactive.