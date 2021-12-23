Xbox recommends anticipating Christmas: download games before gifting an Xbox Series

Nintendo, faced with a possible saturation of the servers at Christmas, has given the same guidelines to the players.

The lack of sources (which could run until 2023) has made the search for next-gen consoles difficult. However, it is very likely that Santa Claus is already wrapping several Xbox Series for all the well-behaved players, and Xbox wants to help the quintessential gift delivery man with indications for those who are thinking of putting an Xbox Series under the Christmas tree.

Take it out of the box, download and install updates for them, so they can play even fasterLarry HrybAs explained Larry Hryb, programming director of the Xbox Live network, we can advance the whole process of download and installation games ourselves: “If you’re giving someone a console as a gift over the holidays, take it out of the box, download and install updates for them, so they can play even faster.” In addition, Hryb accompanies this recommendation with a link that accompanies the player throughout this process.

Although Xbox has not specified anything around this idea, the council is likely to prevent servers are saturated at Christmas. After all, Nintendo experienced this situation last year, and that is why it has already issued similar recommendations so that the fewest number of players coincide at the time of creating a Nintendo account, which causes problems on the network.

Despite everything, the emotion is already breathed in the air, and that is why companies are sending helpful tips for christmas and Congratulations for all players. Xbox joins all this with a celebration of the 20th anniversary that does not end, so this morning he left us a most nostalgic video with which he thanks the community darling over the years.

