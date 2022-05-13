Xbox redoubles its commitment to accessibility and presents several tools for developers

“It’s more important than ever for developers to create games that represent all people.”

One of the most praised aspects of Microsoft in recent years has to do with its commitment to accessibility in video games, and we are not just referring to the controller for people with accessibility problems, considered one of the inventions of 2018 for Time, if not also to small actions such as introducing sign language in Forza Horizon 5 to cite just one of several examples of the company.

Microsoft seeks to create games that represent the full variety of experiences“With more than 3 billion people playing video games, video games have the power to unite people from different geographies, cultures and demographics around the world. And with more than 400 million gamers with disabilities, it’s more important than never for developers to create games that represent the full range of experiences, disabilities, cultures, and people on Earth,” says Microsoft.

For this reason Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of experience and ecosystem of game creators at Microsoft, took advantage of her presence at the Microsoft Ability Summit, to share how she is allowing developers to create more accessible games, launching several tools that she has detailed :

Updated Accessibility Feature Labels for games in the Xbox Store. The Accessibility Features Labels, announced last fall, are designed to make it easier for gamers with disabilities to know if a game is right for them. Developers can tag accessibility features in their own games using the Accessibility feature in the Game Metadata module. And a new feature, based on community feedback, now allows gamers to search and filter tags, making it easier than ever to find a game they like.

. The Accessibility Features Labels, announced last fall, are designed to make it easier for gamers with disabilities to know if a game is right for them. Developers can tag accessibility features in their own games using the Accessibility feature in the Game Metadata module. And a new feature, based on community feedback, now allows gamers to search and filter tags, making it easier than ever to find a game they like. The Xbox Accessibility Guidelines (XAG) 3.0 update will include information on mental health. Based on community and developer feedback, the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines (XAG) 3.0 update, released in May, will include a new guideline on mental health, as well as information on motion sickness and expanded details on the size of the text. The Xbox Accessibility Guidelines are a checklist for designers and developers to validate the accessibility of a video game.

Announcing a new Video Game Accessibility Resource Center for developers. In May, Xbox will launch the Video Game Accessibility Resource Center, which will provide a wide variety of resources to guide all things accessibility, including training, talks, and popular graphics engines to help developers at every stage of the accessibility of its video games.

We announce a "BuildAbility" world in Minecraft: Education Edition. In May, Minecraft: Education Edition will launch "BuildAbility," a new accessibility-themed world created in collaboration with the Peel District School Board in Ontario, Canada. Students will explore the barriers that people with disabilities experience by meeting a series of characters that reflect our real world, and learn how to identify and remove accessibility barriers in their school and community… all within the Minecraft universe.

Those interested in the subject can find more information from a statement shared by Microsoft through its blog for developers.

