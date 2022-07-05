Xbox remains strong in Japan with another week where Series X and S accumulate good sales

Microsoft consoles have come close to overtaking PlayStation again in Asia.

In May we informed you that Xbox had managed to sell more consoles in Japan than PlayStation in the data corresponding to a specific week, something very striking because Microsoft It has always cost him more to be successful in this Asian market, much more linked to Nintendo and Sony. Well, this week it almost happened again.

In the figures of the last week collected by Famitsu we verify that it almost happens again, and that is that both Series X and Series S have had another good week commercially in Japanese territory, with the first placing 4,881 units, while Series S has been surprisingly close with 4,034 consoles sold.

The sum of Series X and S was very close to PS5Combined there are 8,915 new Xbox consoles that have ended up in the homes of the Japanese, very close to the 9,181 that PlayStation 5 has sold if we add both models: 7,257 of the standard model with disk and 1,924 of the Digital Edition. Since launch, PS5 has sold 1,703,184 machines in Japan, while Xbox has to settle for just 247,974 units.

As always, it is difficult to make an accurate reading of these weekly data because stock problems alter sales, although that does not mean that Xbox is recording better data lately than in previous generations. For its part, Nintendo Switch remains unbeatablewith the different models totaling almost 60,000 units.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

Nintendo Switch Model OLED – 28,267 units

Nintendo Switch – 19,089 units

Nintendo Switch Lite – 9,193 units

PS5 – 7257 units

Xbox Series X – 4,881 units

Xbox Series S – 4,034 units

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,924 units



More about: Xbox, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Sales and Japan.