Xbox returns to streaming: Twitch integrates into Series X|S and One with several new options

Microsoft consoles officially receive the ability to stream video games natively.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 25, 2022, 09:51 9 comments

In these times, the streaming platforms They are gaining more and more importance and repercussion. The world of video games is no stranger to this, and in fact the last major launch in February has shown this in its first hours on sale, so companies cannot leave these tools aside.

The owners of a Series X, a Series S or an Xbox One are in luck, since through an official post published by Microsoft it has been announced that Twitch is integrated into Xbox consoles natively. Amazon’s platform is the best known worldwide in terms of broadcasting and direct video games, so it is something that some users were missing.

As detailed in the statement, Twitch can now be accessed directly from the Xbox guide, and the systems interface changes with an update that will show a new option in the Capture and share section. They refer to the Live streaming function that, if we choose it, will allow us to start sharing our game directly through the streaming platform.

Twitch allows you to adjust various parametersTo do so, we will have to link our account by scanning a QR code that will take us to the instructions. When we carry out these simple steps we can start doing live, adjusting through Twitch some parameters such as the integration of a webcammodifying the title, adjusting the audio levels of the game and the microphone (ours and our friends) or choosing what resolution we want the game to be broadcast at.

At Amazon, they remain focused on improving the user experience and maximizing the benefits from transactions and announcements who are protagonists in the live shows of the biggest content creators. In fact, Twitch is already known to work on a flat rate that will increase ads during broadcasts.

