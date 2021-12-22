Xbox reveals the cause of 360’s three red lights, a bug that affected millions of gamers

Microsoft officials have addressed the matter in the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox.

2021 is ending, a year in which Microsoft has celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the original Xbox in style. The high point of the celebration is Power On: The Story of Xbox, a documentary on the history of the brand that can be enjoyed for free and that is leaving us several striking headlines.

A few weeks ago we told you that The Ring of Death It was one of the chapters that were part of the documentary, specifically the fifth of the series of episodes. It addresses and explains one of the most serious problems that affected the legendary Xbox 360: the famous three red lights that appeared on the console.

It was produced by a strong variation in temperatureLeo Del Castillo, Xbox Hardware EngineerThis bug affected millions of players at the time, and Leo Del Castillo, a member of the Xbox hardware engineering team, has explained that they appeared when the connectors of an internal component were broken by a strong variation of the temperature levels. It is not that it was very hot, but that it went from hot to cold in a very abrupt way.

The old Xbox hardware boss until 2014, Todd Holmdahl, has also commented that most of his time from 2006 to 2007 was spent trying to find out what was causing this problem. He talks about “all kinds of stresses” occurring when the console was turned on and off, something that happened too many times. Nothing strange, given the success of the machine.

This is a mistake that could have ended with Xbox as a brand, so they decided replace xbox 360 sold without putting much inconvenience. Without a doubt, one of the wise decisions of Microsoft, which did not have such a good eye on other occasions. The closure of Lionhead is also covered in the documentary, as well as a curious proposal from Rockstar that may have changed the future of Xbox compared to PlayStation 2, the competitor’s console.

