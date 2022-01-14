Xbox Series achieves its best month in the UK and reaches a milestone in unit sales

The console has celebrated Christmas with the highest sales since its launch in 2020.

The shortage of components is a problem that we have been dragging since last year. Phil Spencer He released his estimates ensuring that the lack of resources will still be present in 2022, but that does not prevent the public from being excited about his latest console. After all, the data for December in the United Kingdom speak for themselves: Xbox Series has had the best month in its history in the country.

As Gamesindustry collects through data provided by GfK, they have sold 560.000 consoles throughout December, a figure that includes all current platforms. Specifically with Xbox Series, the new generation console has managed to break the barrier of million units sold in English lands. And although the report does not give concrete numbers, it assures a growth of the 108% in the distribution of Xbox Series compared to the results of November 2021, which reiterates the high demand that Phil Spencer was talking about.

If we look at the rest of the devices, Nintendo Switch continues to reinforce its leadership after a successful November, since the last month of the year has seen a growth of 6% your sales. In the case of Sony, which recently announced the production of more PS4, its PS5 is placed in third position with an increase of 28%, which has left the console with the second best month in its history in the United Kingdom, as the highest number of sales occurred during its launch in 2020. In

And what about the games? The parties have been starring FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard again, but GTA V is not far behind in the Top 20. On the other hand, F1 2021 reserves the fourth position in the list of most popular games, which is followed by Just Dance 2022 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Beyond this, and as always happens in these situations, we continue to find titles like Mario Kart 8: Deluxe or the successful remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, which have not left the records since their launch. Below you have the list of the 20 best-selling games in the United Kingdom during December.

Best selling games in the UK FIFA 22 (EA) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) F1 2021 (Codemasters) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) Battlefield 2042 (EA) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* Pokemon Shiny Diamond (Nintendo)* Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Riders Republic (Ubisoft) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* Pokémon Shimmering Pearl (Nintendo)* Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros.) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar)

*Digital sales not available

