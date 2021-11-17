Xbox Series backward compatibility improves with 70 new games from the first Xbox and Xbox 360

Several titles will feature FPS Boost technology, which will improve their image quality on current consoles.

Xbox wants to thank its thousands of players for all the support provided to the company during these last 20 years, and it does it in the best possible way: with backward compatibility that recalls the classic titles to take them to current consoles. In this way, more than 70 games Xbox and Xbox 360 will land on Xbox One and Xbox Series to recapture the initial adventures of the company.

All games will feature enhanced visual quality with Auto HDRThis has been explained by the Xbox members in their Xbox Anniversary Celebration, where the hours of play invested in the company’s consoles are remembered and the adventures lived over the years. A perfect opportunity to go back to those first experiences that caught our attention so much, some of what we have written in 3DJuegos in a special full of memories and nostalgia.

At the end of the day, we are talking about games like the entire Max Payne or FEAR saga, as well as the inclusion of Skate 2 and over 20 original Xbox installments como Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II O Star Wars: Starfighter, that can be played from today if we have these titles physically or digitally. But the idea is not stuck in simple backward compatibility, but that all games will feature improved visual quality with Auto HDR on platforms that support it, while some 11 adventures will benefit from the FPS Boost, a technology that is extended to other titles. But, to know specifically what adventures await your return, you can consult the following list:

Xbox and Xbox 360 games available today 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

DENY

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Therefore, Xbox has targeted nostalgia with its broadcast for the 20th anniversary, as it has recalled dozens of adventures and memories not only with this news, but also with videos and initiatives all types. However, Xbox does not stop looking to the future, something that shows with the next Halo series, which has already shown its first teaser, and with the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls 6, which closes a much commented debate.

More on: Xbox, Backward Compatibility, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.