Xbox Series backward compatibility improves with 70 new games from the first Xbox and Xbox 360

Several titles will feature FPS Boost technology, which will improve their image quality on current consoles.
Xbox wants to thank its thousands of players for all the support provided to the company during these last 20 years, and it does it in the best possible way: with backward compatibility that recalls the classic titles to take them to current consoles. In this way, more than 70 games Xbox and Xbox 360 will land on Xbox One and Xbox Series to recapture the initial adventures of the company.
All games will feature enhanced visual quality with Auto HDRThis has been explained by the Xbox members in their Xbox Anniversary Celebration, where the hours of play invested in the company’s consoles are remembered and the adventures lived over the years. A perfect opportunity to go back to those first experiences that caught our attention so much, some of what we have written in 3DJuegos in a special full of memories and nostalgia.
At the end of the day, we are talking about games like the entire Max Payne or FEAR saga, as well as the inclusion of Skate 2 and over 20 original Xbox installments como Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II O Star Wars: Starfighter, that can be played from today if we have these titles physically or digitally. But the idea is not stuck in simple backward compatibility, but that all games will feature improved visual quality with Auto HDR on platforms that support it, while some 11 adventures will benefit from the FPS Boost, a technology that is extended to other titles. But, to know specifically what adventures await your return, you can consult the following list:
Xbox and Xbox 360 games available today
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- DENY
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Therefore, Xbox has targeted nostalgia with its broadcast for the 20th anniversary, as it has recalled dozens of adventures and memories not only with this news, but also with videos and initiatives all types. However, Xbox does not stop looking to the future, something that shows with the next Halo series, which has already shown its first teaser, and with the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls 6, which closes a much commented debate.
