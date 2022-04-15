Xbox Series is the best-selling console for March in the UK; these were the most successful games

The Microsoft system is still in a state of grace in the British market and outperforms Nintendo Switch and PS5.

The positive news does not stop arriving at the Redmond offices. According to data shared by data provider GfK, Xbox Series was the best-selling console system for March in the UK, beating Nintendo Switch, the leader in previous months, as well as PlayStation 5, once again relegated to third place. square.

In total, 112,000 consoles were sold during the 31 days of March, data 46% lower than those registered a year earlier due to the shortage in the domestic systems of Sony and Microsoft. However, they were 21% higher than those of February, thanks to an improvement in remittances from the aforementioned consoles. Specifically, Xbox Series X | S improved its demand by 61%, while the stock of PS5 improved by 45%.

For its part, Nintendo Switch decreased by 21% to drop to second position in the ranking, although its annual leadership seems to be beyond doubt, for the moment.

There is no one who can with Elden Ring

Despite being a February release, the software lead fell back to Elden Ring, buoyed by its commercial performance across Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace. If we count only sales in traditional stores, the leadership went to Gran Turismo 7 where 45% of its demand came from the physical format. It also highlights the performance of WWE 2K22, as well as the everlasting GTA V, with a renewed push after its reissue for PS5 and Xbox Series. Then we leave you with the top-10 shared by GamesIndustry.

Game sales in March (physical + digital) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

FIFA 22 (EA)

WWE 2K22 (2K Games)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)*

Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)

Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom (Nintendo)*

F1 2021 (Codemasters)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

NBA 2K22 (2K Games)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix)

*Nintendo does not share digital software sales data

In absolute terms, in March they bought almost 2.8 million gamesin line with the data collected in 2021. Downloads represented 1.94 million of those sales, 9.6% growth, and physical ones were 835,000 copies, 15.5% less.

By last, the accessories. Always according to Gfk, the video game market provided consumers with 700,000 accessories, highlighting on this occasion Microsoft, where the boost in sales of its consoles boosted xbox wireless controller lawsuit, leaving its Carbon Black and Robot White models as the most successful controllers of the month. The DualSense fell to third place this time.

