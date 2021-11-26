Xbox Series S at its historical minimum price: offer to make the leap to the new generation

The Microsoft console is today 30 euros cheaper for Black Friday.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 25 November 2021, 09:40 132 reviews

If you have not yet made the leap to the new generation, and you are not one of those who are going to play 4K, you may be interested in taking into account the following offer: on the occasion of Black Friday on Amazon you can find Xbox Series S reduced by 30 euros or, In other words, you can get the Microsoft console for only 269.95 euros.

It is a temporary promotion, so users who want to take over your property should not think too much about their purchase. Also, given the out-of-stock history that surrounds the consoles of the current cycle, it should not be ruled out that it is a limited shipment, although there have been no problems with Xbox Series S for months.

Buy Xbox Series S for 269.95 euros on Amazon.

Xbox Series S hit stores a year ago as a more affordable and modest alternative to Xbox Series X in specifications, but with enough claw to move some of the great video games of this new generation of consoles, including highly acclaimed productions. by the press like Forza Horizon 5, or titles that are yet to come in December like the expected Halo Infinite.

It should be remembered that Xbox Series S is a 100% digital bet, ideal to take advantage of the extensive and growing catalog of Xbox Game Pass, to which you can subscribe for three months by paying a single euro in a temporary promotion for Black Friday.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago it landed on the Xbox Cloud Gaming console thus giving more reasons why you may be interested in buying Xbox Series S.

