Xbox Series S back on sale: an ideal discount to jump to the next-gen at Christmas

Get the console in exchange for 269 euros and start enjoying the latest market launches.

Getting a new generation console is being an impossible mission in many countries and territories of the world, but this case does not apply so much to Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s smallest and 100% digital bet that is becoming for many in the perfect excuse to make the jump of generation, and more with its latest offers, which allow you to buy the machine for only 269 euros, quite a bargain!

This promotion was already in force with considerable success during Black Friday in some stores, and now it is reactivated to be the perfect gift from Santa Claus. Thus, both in Amazon and in MediaMarkt with your purchase we are guaranteed have the console at home on December 23enough time to place it under the Christmas tree. And if not, you can always go to the nearest MediaMarkt store to pick it up.

Both offers have free console shipping. At the moment we do not know how long the promotion will be in force, although it is to be expected that it will only be on the occasion of these Christmas parties. In other words, if you have saved, don’t think about it too much.

From Series S we have already spoken about its benefits on more than one occasion, being valued as the smallest and most affordable new generation machine, but without that detracting from the ability to move the latest market launches in 1080p. In addition, along with Xbox Game Pass, users are offered an instant library with hundreds of games for a monthly fee.

