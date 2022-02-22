Xbox Series S offer plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for less than 265 euros

MediaMarkt celebrates this February 22 with an incredible discount on Microsoft’s smallest console.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 22, 2022, 10:55 57 comments

Making the leap to the new generation is still today a chimera for many players given the impossibility of finding an Xbox Series X or PS5 in stores, but whoever abandoned stock problems a long time ago, and not due to lack of demand, is the Xbox Series S is configured as an excellent gateway to the great video games that are to come both this year and the next.

Microsoft’s smallest hardware is already a fairly cheap option compared to the rest of the systems on the market, but now it is even more so thanks to an incredible offer at MediaMarkt that allows you to add the console to the cart along with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only 263,63 eurosa saving of about 75 euros compared to the reference prices for both the device and the subscription.

Buy Xbox Series S + Game Pass Ultimate for 263.63 euros

This is a promotion available for a few hours, which is part of the initiative 22 Super Ofertas de MediaMarkt launched by this 2/22/22 so if you are excited about this discount, do not think too much about your purchase or you will lose it.

Xbox Series S allows its buyers enjoy the speed and performance of a next-generation all-digital console at an affordable price, with a size 60% smaller than Xbox Series X, being an ideal purchase for all those who do not mind giving up playing at 4K resolutions. Along with the Xbox Game Pass subscription, users will be able to enjoy dozens of high-quality games, including blockbusters from both Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

