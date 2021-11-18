Xbox Series S outsells the X model: a phenomenon derived from the lack of components

90% of Call of Duty: Vanguard sales in the UK were digital, adapting Xbox Series S.

Xbox does not stop surprising us with the most diverse news, something that it has achieved again during its 20th anniversary celebration with a new backward compatibility of classic titles in Xbox Series and the unexpected premiere of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite. However, the company continues to face supply shortage, a dilemma that affects dozens of technology companies and that, in this case, has led to Xbox Series S has outsold Model X.

Microsoft’s two-tier product strategy was a bold move in the Series generationAmpere AnalyticsThis has been detected by the Ampere Analytics group, an organization that studies market trends. In its recent report, which includes the results of other consoles, it indicates that the shortage of supplies has affected production of Xbox Series X through the components that differentiate it from its little sister: “Microsoft’s two-tier product strategy was a bold move at the launch of the Series generation, and the less powerful Series S has highlighted against the context of missing components and limited resources for Xbox Series X, “the document cites.

Furthermore, this phenomenon encourages players to focus exclusively on digital versions of video games, as it is one of the reasons for being of Xbox Series S. Following this line, Christopher Dring, a journalist for Gamesindustry, has shared that the 90% of Call of Duty: Vanguard sales on Xbox have been in its digital format. These statements focus exclusively on the delivery’s business development in the UK, where it stood out in the top 10 in the country.

However, Xbox does not intend to give up in this battle against the scarcity of resources, since it intends to reinforce the stock of Xbox Series X for the Christmas campaign. What’s more, keep innovating within its own services and has added 9 games to Xbox Game Pass to say goodbye to the month of November. But, if you want to recover adventures from the past, you can always enjoy the titles of Xbox and Xbox 360 that have just been included in the new generation console, although from 3DJuegos we have noticed 12 great video games that we miss within the initiative.

