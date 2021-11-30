Xbox Series S Outsold Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on Black Friday 2021, Study Finds

Microsoft’s all-digital console has been more successful in stores these days than its peers.

Last Friday, November 26, the Black Friday 2021, a highly anticipated time of year for those who had pending purchases and wanted to take advantage of the most outstanding offers, especially related to technology and entertainment. In addition, it has coincided with the arrival of Steam’s fall offers and, as you well know, the promotions go beyond just the day and extend throughout the week.

But it has not been precisely in games where we have had the most striking surprise, but it has arrived on the consoles, with a great protagonist: Xbox Series S. And it is that Series S has been the best-selling console during Black Friday this year, surpassing the success of Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch.

The study has analyzed millions of websites and surveyed thousands of marketersThis is what a study carried out by Adobe Digital Economy Index and collected by Business Insider, which claims to have analyzed millions of visits to retail websites, in addition to having surveyed thousands of sellers on what items were selling more than the rest in their stores.

The truth is that, although it is very striking that Microsoft’s completely digital console wins this small victory, the context helps: it has been found below 300 euros in various places, in addition to having greater stock of the same in stores, so those who hoped to get a new generation machine, have found in Series S an ever-present option to add to their cart.

On sites like Amazon it was lowered even to its historic low price, so all the stars have lined up to give the console a good push, which directly benefits from Xbox Game Pass to apply as an affordable and accessible option for anyone who wants to have an option to quickly and comfortably play hundreds of games. In fact, the Xbox Black Friday offers are still active, and these days are accompanied by a promotion where, for just one euro, you get three months of service.

