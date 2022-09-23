Xbox Series S sweeps Japan, surpassing PS5 in weekly sales due to its lack of stock: these are the figures

Both Series X and PS5 do not have enough stock to meet demand in Japan.

Xbox is gaining a lot of ground in JapanAnd that’s great news for Microsoft. The latest movements of Phil Spencer and Xbox in the Japanese country confirm that they want to have a strong presence in the Japanese market. It is true that they do not come close to Switch or PS5 in demandbut the continuous availability of Xbox Series S is causing the rise of Microsoft in the country.

PS5 has sold a total of 8,739 units while Xbox Series S 13,211 consoles in Japan this weekAs usual every week, Famitsu brings us the sales of both hardware and video games in Japan. They are about an estimate, but since it is an island it is easier to control the number of shipments. Roughly, Xbox Series S has sold 13.211 units (cumulative of 178,457 units) while PS5 about 8,739 (accumulated 1,658,430 units).

These data refer to the weekly sales belonging to the September 12 to 18 of 2022. For its part, Xbox Series Xalso hit by lack of stock, has sold 866 units (cumulative of 159,791 units) while the PS5 digital harvest 2,441 consoles (cumulative of 267,251 units). Recapping in new generation units: Xbox has sold 14,077 consoles while PlayStation 11,180 units in Japan.

Regarding the Nintendo console, nobody can with Switch in Japan. Of the 3 existing models, the one that has sold the most has been its version OLED with 96,889 units (accumulated 2,622,850 units). I respect your regular version, Switch reached this week 25.683 consoles (accumulated 18,692,443 units). the switch Lite has arrived at 4.986 units (accumulated 4,891,228 units).

Console sales in Japan Nintendo Switch OLED – 96,889 units



– 96,889 units Nintendo Switch – 25,683 units



– 25,683 units Nintendo Switch Lite – 4,986 units



– 4,986 units PS5 – 8,739 units



– 8,739 units Xbox Series X – 866 units



– 866 units Xbox Series S – 13,211 units



– 13,211 units PS5 Digital Edition – 2,441 units



It was during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 that Phil Spencer met with Kojima to see the development status of his title. It is clear that Xbox’s commitment to Japan is a clear message to gamers. Since 3DJuegos already spoke with Phil Spencer in mid-July 2020 where he made it clear that one of his wishes is to attract more Japanese games.

More about: Xbox Series S, Xbox, Microsoft and Tokyo Game Show 2022.